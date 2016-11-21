Gigi Hadid's AMAs Outfit Changes Deserve an Award of Their Own

Five outfit changes later and Gigi Hadid continues to prove why she's a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world.
The supermodel's role at this year's American Music Awards was quite the coveted gig: she was asked to co-host the televised show alongside funnyman and SNL alum Jay Pharoah. With that territory comes the pressure of choosing a spotlight-worthy wardrobe, and the minute Gigi hit the red carpet in the breathtaking white one you see above it was clear she had raised to the challenge.
First up on the roster was a gorgeous, off-the-shoulder Roberto Cavalli number (pretty different than the original pastel runway version) that showed plenty of skin in the most tasteful of ways. The gorgeous chevron-like lace pattern distracts from the fact the dress is completely see-through. (Get it, Gigi.)
The model then took to the stage, for the first time tonight, in a fiery red Atelier Versace gown with plenty of cutouts and one killer thigh-high slit. (Getting major Jessica Rabbit vibes, here.)
Next up was an unlike-any-other Julien Macdonald white blazer and short combo (worn by her friend and fellow model Hailey Baldwin on the runway) that had an unexpected element: metal tassels. The embellishments hung from Gigi's forearms, flashing the audience when she went to speak.
Her fourth outfit change was a super-sultry, skin-tight snakeskin print dress with a plunging neckline, side cutouts and a choker-like high neck—also by Macdonald. It was a neutral choice, contrasting the last two outfits, but we're thinking this muted outfit was a strategic move made to cleanse your palette and get your eyes ready for the show-stoppers to come.
Gigi brought the drama in her fifth outfit: a stark black gown with structured shoulders, a high neck, a center split and a cleavage-baring cutout. If there ever were a dress to command attention and scream "I am powerful," this is it.
Last, but definitely not least the supermodel stepped out in a sparkling see-through jumpsuit. (Anyone else getting serious '90s-inspired tracksuit vibes?) After all those incredibly tight dresses, who wouldn't want to slip into something a little more comfortable? This outfit is a prime example of how you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort.
And that's how you dress to co-host an awards show, folks.