Tim McGraw and His Teenage Daughter Maggie Enjoy Family Night at the 2016 American Music Awards

It's time for another special father-daughter night out.

Just a few short months after Tim McGraw brought his daughter Maggie McGraw to the CMT Music Awards, the family unit decided to come together for another unforgettable evening of music.

The pair traveled to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night for the 2016 American Music Awards.

Before enjoying the music of Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes and more artists, the "Humble and Kind" singer shared his enthusiasm about the evening with a selfie on Instagram.

"My date for the night!" he wrote before bracing the wet and rainy red carpet. "#AMAs #Maggie."