A-Yo! Lady Gaga Steals the Spotlight With Her Return to the 2016 American Music Awards Stage

Shut. It. Down.

Lady Gaga took the Microsoft Theater stage Sunday evening for her first American Music Awards performance in three years, and surprise to absolutely no one, she didn't disappoint. Fresh off the release of her chart-topping album Joanne, the pop sensation belted out stripped-down rendition of "Million Reasons."

Dressed in a black leather dress sans shoes, Gaga delivered an emotional performance while playing the electric guitar.

Her American Horror Story co-star Matt Bomer introduced her performance: "Working with this woman, I've gotten to see how passionate she is about the things that truly matter. And this performance is just one more example of how her words and music reflect and capture the most powerful of our emotions.