Behati Prinsloo Hits the 2016 AMAs 8 Weeks After Giving Birth

Behati Prinsloo is one hot mama.
Eight weeks after giving birth to daughter Dusty Rose Levine, the 27-year-old supermodel returned to the red carpet at the 2016 American Music Awards. Her husband Adam Levine's band, Maroon 5, is set to perform "Don't Wanna Know" with Kendrick Lamar during the AMAs.
Behati, who opted not to walk in the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this month in order to spend time at home with her daughter, turned heads in a ruffled LBD and a diamond choker.
A few weeks ago, Adam revealed that Ellen DeGeneres was responsible for naming their firstborn child. "We had a name that we won't mention on television. The name game is tough game. It's a very hard, arduous [game]. Imagine you're writing the best song you've ever written in your life and you have to name it," he said. "It's really screwed up to actually have to put yourself through that." Ellen said his original name was "terrible" and suggested he reconsider, Adam said. "She gave me like five names to think about: This, this, this, this, Dusty."
Ellen added that rose is "a beautiful color as well...I'd already thought of Dusty, and then somebody said 'Dusty Rose,' and I said, 'Oh, that's her name.' And so I texted you, 'Dusty Rose.'"
According to Adam, Behati wasn't sold on the name at first. "I ran it by my wife and she's like, 'Mm, I don't like it,'" he revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. So, Adam waited her out. "I brought it back to her in the eleventh hour. I'm like 'Dusty's pretty cool!' She's like, 'I love it!'"
Admittedly, Adam is not a parenting expert. "I don't know anything, but it's kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly," The Voice coach told KIIS-FM's Ryan Seacrest in October. "There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It's a beautiful experience."