Behati Prinsloo Hits the 2016 AMAs 8 Weeks After Giving Birth

A few weeks ago, Adam revealed that Ellen DeGeneres was responsible for naming their firstborn child. "We had a name that we won't mention on television. The name game is tough game. It's a very hard, arduous [game]. Imagine you're writing the best song you've ever written in your life and you have to name it," he said. "It's really screwed up to actually have to put yourself through that." Ellen said his original name was "terrible" and suggested he reconsider, Adam said. "She gave me like five names to think about: This, this, this, this, Dusty."

Ellen added that rose is "a beautiful color as well...I'd already thought of Dusty, and then somebody said 'Dusty Rose,' and I said, 'Oh, that's her name.' And so I texted you, 'Dusty Rose.'"