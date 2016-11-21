Last Chance to Vote!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Siwas Dance Pop RevolutionPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Behati Prinsloo Hits the 2016 AMAs 8 Weeks After Giving Birth

Adam Levine's supermodel wife welcomed daughter Dusty Rose in September

By Zach Johnson Nov 21, 2016 1:18 AMTags
ModelsCelebritiesBehati PrinslooAmerican Music Awards
Behati Prinsloo, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards, ArrivalsMatt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Behati Prinsloo is one hot mama.

Eight weeks after giving birth to daughter Dusty Rose Levine, the 27-year-old supermodel returned to the red carpet at the 2016 American Music Awards. Her husband Adam Levine's band, Maroon 5, is set to perform "Don't Wanna Know" with Kendrick Lamar during the AMAs.

Behati, who opted not to walk in the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this month in order to spend time at home with her daughter, turned heads in a ruffled LBD and a diamond choker.

photos
2016 AMAs Red Carpet Arrivals

A few weeks ago, Adam revealed that Ellen DeGeneres was responsible for naming their firstborn child. "We had a name that we won't mention on television. The name game is tough game. It's a very hard, arduous [game]. Imagine you're writing the best song you've ever written in your life and you have to name it," he said. "It's really screwed up to actually have to put yourself through that." Ellen said his original name was "terrible" and suggested he reconsider, Adam said. "She gave me like five names to think about: This, this, this, this, Dusty."

Ellen added that rose is "a beautiful color as well...I'd already thought of Dusty, and then somebody said 'Dusty Rose,' and I said, 'Oh, that's her name.' And so I texted you, 'Dusty Rose.'"

photos
AMAs 2016: Best Dressed Stars

Trending Stories

1

Hannah Brown Says She Hooked Up With Peter Weber as His Season Aired

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

According to Adam, Behati wasn't sold on the name at first. "I ran it by my wife and she's like, 'Mm, I don't like it,'" he revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. So, Adam waited her out. "I brought it back to her in the eleventh hour. I'm like 'Dusty's pretty cool!' She's like, 'I love it!'"

Admittedly, Adam is not a parenting expert. "I don't know anything, but it's kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly," The Voice coach told KIIS-FM's Ryan Seacrest in October. "There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It's a beautiful experience."

Watch E!'s live 2016 American Music Awards red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 20th

Trending Stories

1

Hannah Brown Says She Hooked Up With Peter Weber as His Season Aired

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

4

Why Tom Holland & Zendaya Felt "Robbed" of Privacy After Kissing Pic

5

Rugby Player Jannie du Plessis' Baby Son Dies in Drowning Accident