Niall Horan Gives an Update on His Solo Album at the 2016 American Music Awards

Watch : Niall Horan Gives His Best Jason Kennedy Impression

For the first time in his career, Niall Horan is flying solo at the AMAs.

E! News' Jason Kennedy caught up with the One Direction singer on the red carpet at the 2016 American Music Awards, just hours before he'll perform "This Town" from his upcoming album. Horan, who suited up in Paul Smith, told Kennedy he was looking forward to performing later on and then "sitting back and relaxing and enjoying what is definitely going to be a great show."