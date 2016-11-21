Last Chance to Vote!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Siwas Dance Pop RevolutionPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Best Dressed at the American Music Awards 2016: Selena Gomez, Niall Horan & More!

See who killed it on the carpet

By Diana Nguyen Nov 21, 2016 12:58 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetSelena GomezNiall HoranGigi HadidAmerican Music Awards
Niall Horan, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards, ArrivalsFrederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The 2016 American Music Awards red carpet did not disappoint. 

The award show that gave us such iconic fashion moments—think: Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in matching denim outfits and Lady Gaga riding down the carpet on a horse—made headlines once again for fun, eye-catching, red-carpet style. 

For the more casual telecast, the range of looks ran the gamut—from pop glam, to rocker chic, to country swag—but only a crop of stars shined extra bright today. 

photos
AMAs 2016: Best Dressed Stars

After taking a break from the spotlight, Selena Gomez made an appearance at the award show in a red, floor-length gown and sleek pony. While we often expect over-the-top get-ups from the AMAs, but the "Same Old Love" singer reminded us that simplicity can make the same, if not bigger, impact. 

Trending Stories

1

Hannah Brown Says She Hooked Up With Peter Weber as His Season Aired

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

photos
2016 AMAs Red Carpet Arrivals

Niall Horan proved he's solid all on his own. The 23-year-old singer gave us a glimpse of what's to come, sporting a much more mature look, in red rimmed glasses, crisp white shirt and a chalk-checked, gray suit tailored to perfection (read: not your tight get-ups of early One Direction years).

Watch: Gigi Hadid Talks AMAs 2016 Hosting Gig

Gigi Hadid was one of the first big stars to walk the red carpet. The model stunned in an unexpected, off-the-shoulder Cavalli dress, which she chose because it's very different from the rest of her outfits of the night, she said to E! News' Jason Kennedy. Paired with volumized, slicked-back hair and a bold, red pout, the crotchet-like material and chic silhouette exuded modern-retro vibes. Luckily, there is so much more to see from the supermodel. The see-through ensemble is the first of at least five outfit changes for the AMAs co-host. 

Click on to see all the Best Dressed stars from the 2016 American Music Awards!

Trending Stories

1

Hannah Brown Says She Hooked Up With Peter Weber as His Season Aired

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

4

Why Tom Holland & Zendaya Felt "Robbed" of Privacy After Kissing Pic

5

Rugby Player Jannie du Plessis' Baby Son Dies in Drowning Accident