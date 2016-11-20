Last Chance to Vote!

Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah Promise the 2016 American Music Awards Are "Going to Be Lit"

Co-hosts also share the performers they are looking forward to seeing Sunday night

The countdown is on for the 2016 American Music Awards and nobody is more pumped than Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah.

For those who've been missing out, the supermodel and former Saturday Night Live standout have been given the honor to host Sunday's star-studded award show.

And in between rehearsals, the Hollywood pair showed off their chemistry and enthusiasm for what is sure to be an unforgettable evening.

When asked to describe each other in three words, Gigi was quick to describe Jay as "funny, easy going and charismatic." As for Jay, he described his partner in crime as "beautiful, quirky and fun."

What more could a viewer ask for from their hosts?

If you need more, the night is expected to include performances from major artists like Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes and more. If you ask Jay who he wants to see, however, it's all about The Weeknd.

"The Weeknd is going to be dope. He's lighter now. He ain't got that hair no more," he joked to E! News. "Its got his whole PR agent. Its got a body guard."

And while both co-hosts are keeping any specific plans on the down-low, expect plenty of laughs and maybe even a few impressions. You've been warned audience.

"The comedy ground is a fertile ground right now because there are so many things happening and we ain't holdin' back, so buckle up and get ready!" Jay teased to E! News earlier in the week. "I think it's going to be a good experience."

How good you ask? "Tune in baby because it's going to be lit," Jay joked. "Lit like a biatch."

The 2016 American Music Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Watch E!'s live 2016 American Music Awards red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 20th

