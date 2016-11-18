Shirtless Selfies & Whirlwind Success: Joe Jonas and DNCE Tell All During A Game of "Who Is..."

Ever look at DNCE and wonder who takes the most selfies with fans? What about who the biggest foodie is? Or maybe who gets the most nervous before a show?
Well, wonder no more because the American Music Award-nominated group has finally revealed the answers to all of those questions and more.
During a game of "Who Is…" Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle spilled the beans and gave us some insight into their band dynamic, starting off with the ever important question: Who takes the most shirtless selfies?
"Probably me," Cole, the band's bassist and keyboardist, quickly chimed in, provoking a laugh from the rest. "I probably shouldn't, there's no foundation for that really."
Not to say Joe's never been shirtless. As to whether he has better abs than brother Nick Jonas, however...DNCE's answer may surprise you. All is revealed in the video above.
The band, who dropped their self-titled sophomore album today, also took some time to discuss this past year and how their lives have changed since the release of their EP Swaay last October, from their big win at the MTV VMAs to release of their smash-hit game, which has been the number one game in the app store for weeks.
"It feels like it's been a year," Joe said. "Because it has been a year."
"Our label has been amazing, and fans have given us amazing gifts," he continued. "In Mexico they even made dolls for us. We take great care of them. Overall, just getting out on the road was great. Touring was the best part."
And with chart topping songs like "Cake By The Ocean" and "Toothbrush," along with music videos featuring stars like Ashley Graham and a variety of Victoria's Secret models, it's no surprise that DNCE has big hopes for their future.
"We would love to collaborate with Madonna, Jay-Z or Dolly Parton," Joe said as the group agreed. "Or Ila McKonan, who's a rapper we have collabbed with before."
As for their next video, they already have their dream cast lined up.
"We hope to have Bill Murray and Penélope Cruz in the next one," Cole said.
Can't really argue with that logic, but all jokes (or wishful thinking) aside, the band also expressed their gratitude for their upcoming AMA nominations.
Up for both New Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo, the members of DNCE couldn't believe that they were nominated, saying they "didn't expect it at all."
As for how they told their friends and family about their nom?
"We hired one of those planes that writes in the sky," Cole joked.
"It was expensive but worth it," Joe added.
Tune into the 2016 American Music Awards, Nov 20 on ABC, to see if DNCE will end up with even more icing on their already pretty sweet cake.