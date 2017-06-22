UPDATE: A federal appeals panel has upheld a ruling that Brendan Dassey's confession was coerced. In addition, a federal appeals court in Chicago has upheld a lower court's ruling overturning Brendan's conviction for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County.

"Brendan has sought justice for more than a decade; and today, we find ourselves a significant step closer to achieving that justice," his attorneys said in a statement to E! News. "We are overjoyed for Brendan and his family, and we look forward to working to secure his release from prison as soon as possible. As of today's date, Brendan Dassey has lost 4,132 days of his life to prison."

————

Brendan Dassey is not coming home after all.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the Making a Murderer subject to remain in prison throughout his appeals process, E! News can confirm. This development comes one day after a Wisconsin judge ruled Dassey should be released from prison pending appeal, and just over three months after his murder conviction was overturned.

Despite a judge's denial to halt his release, the Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago for an emergency stay to stop Dassey's forthcoming discharge.