Look Back at Rihanna's Biggest American Music Awards Moments

Rihanna is one of five nominees in the Artist of the Year category at the 2016 American Music Awards, proving that she has come a long way since her 2007 debut.
Ever since making her first appearance at the award show, RiRi has slayed year after year as a performer, winner and presenter. Whether she's showing off her ever-changing style or putting her impressive vocals on display, the "Bitch Better Have My Money" songstress never ceases to impress.
In honor of her big nomination this weekend, E! News is looking back at the musician's biggest moments:
2007: Rihanna made sure to leave an impression on her first-ever AMAs. Not only did she win for Favorite Female Artist—Soul/R&B, she also performed "Umbrella." Ne-Yo then joined her for "Hate That I Love You."
2008: Wowing the audience with not one, but two outfits, Rihanna added two more AMAs trophies to her collection: Favorite Female Artist—Pop/Rock and Favorite Female Artist—Soul/R&B. She also brought down the house with a killer performance of "Rehab."
2009: Although she wasn't nominated, Rihanna brought down the house with her performance medley that included "Mad House," "Wait Your Turn" and "Hard."
2010: RiRi continued her medley theme with performances of "Love the Way You Lie (Part II)", "What's My Name" and "Only Girl (In the World)". Later that night, Rihanna would go on to take home the Favorite Female Artist—Soul/R&B award once again.
2011: Rihanna increased kudos by nabbing three nominations at the 2011 AMAs; however, she only took home the award for Favorite Album—Soul/R&B for Loud.
2012: If she thought nabbing three nominations was a big deal, Rihanna was mistaken. Just one year later she secured four nominations and took home the Favorite Album—Soul/R&B album again. This time, however, it was for Talk That Talk.
2013: Six years after making her AMAs debut, RiRi scored the Icon Award. She also took home the Favorite Female Artist—Soul/R&B award for the fourth time.
2015: Even though she didn't attend the AMAs this year, Rihanna did receive a nomination for Collaboration of the Year for "FourFiveSeconds" with Kanye West and Paul McCartney. The "Work" singer also set a new record by winning Favorite Female Artist—Soul/R&B for the fifth time!
Talk about work.
Are you excited for this year's show? Sound off in the comments!