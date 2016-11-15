Give Them the Mic: Celebrities You Never Knew Could Sing

Even when they didn't set out to be singers, Hollywood managed to swoop up stars with secret pipes.

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland is the newest celebrity in a long line of famous faces to reveal they can carry a tune, thanks to a fresh cover of The Chainsmokers and Halsey's "Closer."

Paired with Boyce Avenue, the 25-year-old actress took the mic and revealed a musical prowess that fans had yet to see. "This one was awesome to work on," Boyce Avenue tweeted. "@Sarah_Hyland is so talented!!"

You can say that again! Fortunately, she's not the only star with undercover vocal chops—here's a handful of Tinseltown's other secretly musical residents.