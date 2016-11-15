Give Them the Mic: Celebrities You Never Knew Could Sing

Even when they didn't set out to be singers, Hollywood managed to swoop up stars with secret pipes.
Modern Family's Sarah Hyland is the newest celebrity in a long line of famous faces to reveal they can carry a tune, thanks to a fresh cover of The Chainsmokers and Halsey's "Closer."
Paired with Boyce Avenue, the 25-year-old actress took the mic and revealed a musical prowess that fans had yet to see. "This one was awesome to work on," Boyce Avenue tweeted. "@Sarah_Hyland is so talented!!"
You can say that again! Fortunately, she's not the only star with undercover vocal chops—here's a handful of Tinseltown's other secretly musical residents.
You may know her from film's classic rom-coms, but when Kate Hudson isn't busy losing a guy in 10 days or celebrating Mother's Day, she's belting out a stunning rendition of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" with such emotion, you would swear it was her song.
There's nothing Olivia Pope can't do—singing included. Thanks to this 2013 interview with Jordin Sparks, it seems Kerry Washington is hiding some vocals while away in Shondaland.
Daenerys Targaryen can mother dragons and even sing them a lullaby, as proven by this charity performance in collaboration with Coldplay. Is a reggae rap what you fancy? Emilia Clarke has you covered.
Daisy Ridley burst onto the scene on the silver screen in last year's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but who would have known she could have sang her way to Hollywood if she wanted. While Barbra Streisand had her doubts, she enlisted the young British star to perform on her newest album, Encore, in the Broadway classic, "At the Ballet."
"I was interviewing [her] for Gypsy and I said, 'Can you sing?' and she said, 'Yeah, I can sing,'" Streisand recalled. "I took a chance with Daisy and it paid off because she wasn't kidding—she can sing."
There's no doubt that Kate Winslet can act—she has an Oscar to prove that. But, when it comes to singing, could she really be that talented? Yes, yes she is. Her debut single from 2001 is proof.
When you think of Jeremy Renner, you think of The Avengers, Mission: Impossible and The Bourne Legacy—but what about his musical legacy? Renner has hinted at his impressive pipes by performing songs for some of his films and playing around at the piano on The Tonight Show.
Now, can the Hulk or Thor sing like that?