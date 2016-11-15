Documentaries That Made a Difference

A documentary is meant to record history, but what happens when it changes it in the process? These films know what that's like.

When Wisconsin native Brendan Dassey was ordered to be released from prison pending an appeal on Monday, the Making a Murderer figure became another example of what can happen when a documentary captures the attention of a nation and raises new questions in the process.

In Netflix's ten-episode series, the 27-year-old was featured along with his uncle, Steven Avery, in a review of their trials for the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach.

Following renewed public interest in the case stimulated by the popular series, Dassey's murder conviction was overturned in September by a federal judge after a new investigation determined that he was coerced into giving a confession. Nearly a year after Making a Murderer debuted and more than a decade after Halbach was murdered, a federal judge then ruled he should be released from prison within 90 days pending appeal.