Last Chance to Vote!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Siwas Dance Pop RevolutionPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Which 2016 American Music Awards Performance Are You Most Excited For? Vote Now & Share Your Pick!

Make your voice heard ahead of Sunday's big show

By Brett Malec Nov 16, 2016 12:00 PMTags
TwitterLady GagaAmerican Music Awards
Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers, Bruno Mars, Fifth Harmony, AMAs performersGetty Images

The 2016 American Music Awards are almost here!

In anticipation of Sunday's big show, we thought it would be fun to see who you're most excited to see hit the AMAs stage. For instance, which AMAs musical act are you most excited to see perform: Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers, Fifth Harmony or Bruno Mars?

Vote in out poll below and share you answer on Twitter using the individual hashtags. On Sunday during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2016 American Music Awards, we'll read  who won with the most fan tweets! We'll also reveals the winners of our other two polls, Favorite Rihanna Song and Dream Music Collaboration.

So vote, share and watch Live From the Red Carpet on Sunday!

photos
2015 American Music Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals
Poll

2016 AMAs: Most Anticipated Performance

Which musical act are you most excited to see?
#EVoteLadyGaga
36.3%
#EVoteTheChainsmokers
11.2%
#EVoteBrunoMars
28.6%
#EVoteFifthHarmony
23.9%

Trending Stories

1

Hannah Brown Says She Hooked Up With Peter Weber as His Season Aired

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

Poll

2016 AMAs: Favorite Rihanna Song

What's your favorite Rihanna jam?
#EVoteDiamonds
29.2%
#EVoteWork
28.8%
#EVoteWeFoundLove
25.4%
#EVoteWhatsMyName
16.6%
Poll

2016 AMAs: Dream Collaboration

Pick you dream music collab!
#EVoteAdeleAriana
29.8%
#EVoteZaynDrake
15.5%
#EVoteRihannaBeyonce
43.8%
#EVoteBieberMadonna
10.9%
Watch E!'s live 2016 American Music Awards red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 20th

Trending Stories

1

Hannah Brown Says She Hooked Up With Peter Weber as His Season Aired

2

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

3
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

4

Rugby Player Jannie du Plessis' Baby Son Dies in Drowning Accident

5

Why Tom Holland & Zendaya Felt "Robbed" of Privacy After Kissing Pic