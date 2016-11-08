It's Time for TV to Let JonBenét Ramsey Rest in Peace

Look, we get it. What better time to trot out an infamously unsolved murder that captivated the nation at the time than its 20th anniversary? The renewed interest in the tragic tale of a little pageant princess gone missing, only to be found dead in the basement of the very home she was supposedly snatched from, however morbid, makes sense. Hot off the heels of Serial, The Jinx, Making a Murderer, and The People v. O.J. Simpson, a reexamination of the tragedy and its ensuing tabloid fodder is exactly the sort of thing you'd pounce upon. And pounce you did.

A&E kicked things off in September with a two-hour special that, like many that would come after it, seemed to promise a delivery of facts heretofore unearthed in the case. In the special, entitled The Killing of JonBenét: The Truth Uncovered, the truth was, in a portentous sign of things to come, predictably not uncovered.