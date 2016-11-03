2016 American Music Awards Announces, John Legend, Shawn Mendes, and Ariana Grande as Performers

ABC and Dick Clark Productions are really giving fans an A-list lineup for the 2016 American Music Awards.

The companies announced even more A-List performers for its show this year: John Legend and Shawn Mendes are both slated to perform solo at the award show, while Ariana Grande will be joined by Nicki Minaj to perform their song "Side to Side." ABC also announced on Facebook Live Thursday morning that The Weeknd will be performing at the 2016 AMAs.

This will be the "Into You" songstress' fourth year performing on the American Music Awards, and she is a three-time AMA nominee, including a nomination at this year's show for the top honor, Artist of the Year.