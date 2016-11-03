2016 American Music Awards Announces, John Legend, Shawn Mendes, and Ariana Grande as Performers

ABC and Dick Clark Productions are really giving fans an A-list lineup for the 2016 American Music Awards.
The companies announced even more A-List performers for its show this year: John Legend and Shawn Mendes are both slated to perform solo at the award show, while Ariana Grande will be joined by Nicki Minaj to perform their song "Side to Side." ABC also announced on Facebook Live Thursday morning that The Weeknd will be performing at the 2016 AMAs.
This will be the "Into You" songstress' fourth year performing on the American Music Awards, and she is a three-time AMA nominee, including a nomination at this year's show for the top honor, Artist of the Year.
This newly announced group of artists joins previously announced performers James Bay, Fifth Harmony, Lady Gaga, Green Day, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and a duet from The Chainsmokers and Halsey.
Drake leads with 13 nominations this year, trailed by Rihanna with seven. Fans determine who the winners will be, and voting is open in all categories except New Artist of the Year Un-leashed by T-Mobile, which opened Nov. 2. Fans can choose their favorites in all categories once per day, per platform, by casting their votes at AMAvote.com or by posting a tweet that includes the nominee's Twitter handle, the category name and #AMAs within the post(s). For New Artist of the Year Un-leashed by T-Mobile, fans can vote 100 times per day, per platform.
The 2016 American Music Awards will be broadcast live Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.