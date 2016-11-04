World, get ready to meet Payton Lepinski.

The child actor is taking on the role of JonBenét Ramsey in Lifetime's Who Killed JonBenet?, their latest original movie set to premiere on Nov. 5. While the movie centers on the investigation that followed JonBenét's murder in 1996, Payton plays the 6-year-old in home videos and flashbacks.

Casting the role of JonBenét was a challenge for the filmmakers, with director Jason LaPeyre telling E! News, "JonBenét Ramsey is such a unique person...JonBenét herself is utterly, hypnotically fascinating. You can see why she holds sway over people."

And while "everybody knows what she looks like, so we thought it was pretty important to have someone that looked the part," which Payton definitely does, LaPeyre explains they wanted to reclaim the human being whose been at the center of a media frenzy for two decades.