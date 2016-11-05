Was there any discussion about not being too unsettling or haunting, like when deciding to show the body or use the narration?

I don't think there were things we consciously thought about. Certainly it was always my intention to really remind the audience of how incredibly disturbing the crime itself was, so that's sort of what led to the decision to show the body. As far as the decision of when and how to use the narration, that was more of a poetic device of when in the story do we feel like the audience could use a bit of a framework, and what can JonBenét say here to illustrate what's happening.

You used the original footage of the Ramsey interview, right?

Yeah, that was the CNN interview they did. That was the first time most people saw them.