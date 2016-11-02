If there was a high school superlative for Most Likely to Date a Prince, Meghan Markle may have been the perfect choice.

While many now know the Suits star as Prince Harry's new girlfriend, the actress was once just an ordinary student attending Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles.

E! News has obtained yearbook photos of Meghan from when she attended the all-girls school. Described as the "classy girl," fans can see the student in her school uniform as she poses with girlfriends and in a group shot for the Genesian Club.

As we now know today, Meghan went on to become an actress, blogger, philanthropist and a woman who has left quite the impression on Prince Harry.