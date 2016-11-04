Inside Taylor Swift's Journey From Country Queen to Pop Music Maven

Flash-forward to 2014 and the release of 1989, otherwise known as the album that changed everything. Taylor moved to New York City, she made friends with Victoria's Secret models, she started wearing crop tops with extreme regularity, but most importantly she completely severed ties with her Nashville influences...musically speaking, of course. There was no sign of the girl who once covered herself in flannel and big hair, and there was no sign of that once-beloved acoustic guitar.

Not surprisingly, Max Martin was brought back to reprise his work, and he acted as executive producer for the entire album. He is also credited with writing Blank Space, Bad Blood and, not insignificantly, Shake It Off. As soon as the first bars of "I stay out too late, got nothing on my brain" played over the world's ear buds, she was immediately heralded as having finally shed her country side.

The New York Times called it "a farewell to twang." Billboard dubbed it a "pop curveball." Spin described Swift as "washing herself in the depths of '80s pop." And after everyone got done marveling over what a departure it was for the singer, they went out and bought the album. And bought it again. And again. So much so that it debuted at the very top of the Billboard 200 and stayed there for weeks on end.

It's now been a very long two years since we've had anything resembling new music from Taylor, and the masses are practically frothing at the mouth in anticipation. We may be at a loss to predict the inevitable metaphors stuffed into the lyrics like a Christmas present, but we're pretty sure of one thing: It's gonna be pop music.