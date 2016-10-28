Lady Gaga Takes Over Los Angeles for Her Final Dive Bar Performance

Talk about a grand finale!
Los Angeles had all eyes on Lady Gaga Thursday evening as she took the stage at a local bar in the trendy Silverlake neighborhood for the third and final stop across her Bud Light x Lady Gaga Dive Bar Tour.
As the venue's top secret location surfaced mere hours before show time, hundreds of Gaga's Little Monsters gathered for a chance at snagging a spot inside. The Joanne songstress, rocking a sequined mermaid-inspired, two-piece ensemble complete with flowers in her hair, performed a number of her smash hits from her new album to the extremely intimate crowd of about 200.
The 30-year-old kicked things off with "A-Yo," telling concertgoers, "I missed you guys so much. I'm so happy to be here." Album collaborator Mark Ronson joined Gaga onstage for the track, which preceded her first live renditions of "John Wayne" and "Come to Mama."
As it turns out, Gaga's L.A. tour stop almost didn't happen. Thanks to some admittedly inconvenient car trouble, the singer explained she "barely made it" to perform. Speed bumps aside, the rest of the evening went off without a hitch, echoing the same stripped down, back to basics vibe music fans have applauded Gaga for channeling on Joanne.
But in between crowd surfing, a few celeb sightings (shout out to Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross) and the all-around epic antics you'd expect from a Gaga concert, she took time to open up about a number of personal topics.
Recalling the international success "Million Reasons" has witnessed since its release she admitted, "When I saw that, I felt so heard as a woman. And you know what, if I'm heard, that means that you're heard. So, I just wanted to tell all those women and men who bought that song that I can f--king hear you. I can hear you, and every time I sing this song, I can hear you in my heart singing with me."
Things took a political turn when Gaga discussed "Angel Down," her tribute to Trayvon Martin. Touching on the forthcoming election she told the crowd, "I wrote this song about people loving each other and taking care of each other. The election is coming up and I really hope that is a peaceful day, as much as it can be. I pray that on that day we all understand that not everybody is gonna vote for the same person."
She continued, "Everybody has different ideas and thoughts and that's okay. We don't have to hate each other because of that."
Speaking to her late aunt, whose namesake and life provided the inspiration for the album, Gaga revealed its impact on her father: "I saw a look in my dad's eyes that I've never seen in my whole life, because when my dad was really young he lost his sister, Joanne."
"Sometimes I used to wonder if I ever got to meet my real dad, you know, because sometimes things happen in your life that are so bad that you die, or a part of you dies, and after this record came out, I swear that part of my dad came back to life," Gaga added.
A quick change into a pair of denim cutoffs and simple white tee, Gaga closed the show with a glam rock performance of "Perfect Illusion."
Never change, Mother Monster.