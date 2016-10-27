Well hello, Kristen Stewart and St. Vincent!

The Café Society star and her singer-songwriter girlfriend coupled up Wednesday afternoon for their first official outing together at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea in Los Angeles. During the event, the lovebirds leaned into each other as St. Vincent (real name Annie Clark) tucked her arm underneath Stewart's elbow.

Both ladies dressed in the chicest of ensembles, with Kristen, 26, mastering the arts of menswear in a black blazer, houndstooth trousers and coordinating loafers. St. Vincent, 34, looked equally as stylish in a cropped plaid jacket and wide leg pants.

You know what they say: The couple that kills the fashion game together, stays together...