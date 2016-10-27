Well hello, Kristen Stewart and St. Vincent!
The Café Society star and her singer-songwriter girlfriend coupled up Wednesday afternoon for their first official outing together at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea in Los Angeles. During the event, the lovebirds leaned into each other as St. Vincent (real name Annie Clark) tucked her arm underneath Stewart's elbow.
Both ladies dressed in the chicest of ensembles, with Kristen, 26, mastering the arts of menswear in a black blazer, houndstooth trousers and coordinating loafers. St. Vincent, 34, looked equally as stylish in a cropped plaid jacket and wide leg pants.
You know what they say: The couple that kills the fashion game together, stays together...
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for CFDA/Vogue
Joining the new couple in their front row seats were none other than Emma Stone and Katy Perry. Talk about a fab foursome!
Romance rumors first emerged earlier this month, as Kristen and St. Vincent stepped out on multiple occasions looking a little closer than their friendship led on. This marks the "Digital Witness" performer's first public relationship since her split from supermodel Cara Delevingneafter a year and a half together. As for Stewart, she too just stepped out of a serious relationship with former flame Alicia Cargile.
Back in July, the actress confirmed she was dating Cargile in an interview with Elle U.K., where she spoke candidly about her sexual orientation."Right now I'm just really in love with my girlfriend," Stewart added. "We've broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, 'Finally, I can feel again.'"
"I'm not ashamed, and I'm not confused," she added. "Things have changed. And not just with me—we're really allowed to encourage this new acceptance to develop and be awesome."