Why Justin Bieber Needs to Pay Attention to Kanye West's Playbook at This Stage of His Career

Justin Bieber is both a friend and big fan of Kanye West. So perhaps without necessarily meaning to, he's been ripping a few pages from the Yeezy playbook.

In addition to having deeper creative aspirations for his career, as evidenced by his more experimental sounds on Purpose, Bieber seems to also be craving a deeper connection with his fans—as evidenced by the way he tried to talk to them the other night during his show. (One, Kanye is nothing if not the king of dynamism and, two, if he doesn't talk during a show, did that show even happen?)

But despite the Beliebers' reputation for adoring everything Justin does, it all went wrong.

Instead of cheering him even more wildly when he took a timeout from singing to address the crowd, the kids-of-all-ages in attendance started to boo. And who knows if it was 200 or 2,000 people booing inside Manchester Arena—that's got to sting.