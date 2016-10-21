Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt a month ago, but the actor seems to be in no rush to respond.

Though Pitt has yet to file a legal response to his former partner's paperwork, according to one legal expert, it's not exactly necessary.

"It doesn't matter. These things go slowly," legal expert Troy Slaten exclusively told E! News. "I'm sure his attorneys are communicating with Angelina's attorneys and there's nothing he has to file unless he wants to start taking depositions and things like that. He doesn't need to file."

According to Slaten, additional filings may indicate further conflict between a pair. "People file because they are fighting and they want to fight about everything. Judges are only there to decide things when the parties can't decide things for themselves. The judges always try to encourage the parties to work things out on their own. When a judge decides it, nobody's happy...if they can agree, then there is no need to start filing responses and demands for depositions and discovery and all those things."