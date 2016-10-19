Prepare to see the Ramsey family in a whole new light. Again.

Hot on the heels of CBS and ID's specials about the JonBenét Ramsey case, Lifetime's movie, Who Killed JonBenét?, is the latest TV project to take another look at the murder that captivated a nation 20 years ago. And E! News has your exclusive first look at the network's original movie everyone will be talking about when it premieres on Saturday, Nov. 5.

In the chilling sneak peek above, we see John Ramsey (Michael Gill) showing a police officer around his home after JonBenét is reported missing. We see JonBenét's room, where John reveals his six-year-old daughter wet the bed (and is that a voice-over from JonBenét we hear?), as well as Burke Ramsey's room, where JonBenét's older brother is seen sleeping.