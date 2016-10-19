EXCLUSIVE!

Lifetime's Who Killed JonBenét? Movie Will Give You Chills

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., Oct. 19, 2016 10:05 AM

Prepare to see the Ramsey family in a whole new light. Again.

Hot on the heels of CBS and ID's specials about the JonBenét Ramsey case, Lifetime's movie, Who Killed JonBenét?, is the latest TV project to take another look at the murder that captivated a nation 20 years ago. And E! News has your exclusive first look at the network's original movie everyone will be talking about when it premieres on Saturday, Nov. 5. 

In the chilling sneak peek above, we see John Ramsey (Michael Gill) showing a police officer around his home after JonBenét is reported missing. We see JonBenét's room, where John reveals his six-year-old daughter wet the bed (and is that a voice-over from JonBenét we hear?), as well as Burke Ramsey's room, where JonBenét's older brother is seen sleeping.

Biggest Unsolved Murder Mysteries

Who Killed JonBenet? JonBenet Ramsey

Lifetime

But the creepiest moment of the clip comes when the police officer hears someone crying, and we see Patsy Ramsey (Julia Campbell) sobbing into her hands...only to peek through her fingers to make sure the cop sees her crying. Chills. (Patsy Ramsey, who made the infamous 911 call to report JonBenét was missing, died in 2006 at the age of 49.)

Lifetime's movie about the 1996 case will center on the investigation led by Detective Steve Thomas (played by Eion Bailey), beginning with the frantic 911 call, and will use new information about the case to take a fresh look at the events and the competing theories surrounding the murder.

Who Killed JonBenet? JonBenet Ramsey

Lifetime

The upcoming 20th anniversary of the unsolved case has garnered several TV specials, including ID's three-night event series JonBenét: An American Murder Mystery and CBS' docu-series The Case Of: Jon Benét Ramsey, which resulted in a lawsuit being filed by Burke Ramsey. 

Less than one month after CBS' series aired, and ended with the team of experts saying they believe Burke accidentally killed his sister after reexamining all of the evidence, Burke, now 29, filed a lawsuit for defamation against Dr. Werner Spitz, one of the leading investigators, for $150 million.

Who Killed JonBenét? premieres Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime

