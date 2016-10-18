On paper, Finding Dory seems like a no brainer.

Finding Nemo, its predecessor, was the second highest grossing film of 2003, grossing $867 million worldwide. And Ellen DeGeneres—who voiced Dory, a forgetful but lovable blue tang—shamelessly and enthusiastically campaigned for a follow-up film, using her daytime talk show to rally support. The brain trust at Pixar was listening, but there was just one problem: Due to Dory's absentmindedness, making her the lead character would be risky.

Thankfully, Andrew Stanton has never been one to back down from a challenge.

"The truth is yes, all that nervousness was there, but I knew it was going to be there, because that's what it felt like on Toy Story 2. And we've made several sequels in between then," the director says, "so we're very aware of what we're up against when we venture out on a sequel."