When we look back at the '90s, we think of some pretty amazing times: crop tops and butterfly clips, Friends and Seinfeld, Clueless and Titanic. But the decade was also full of some not-so-great stuff we tend to forget about...

Lots of scandals.

There's no doubt the '90s marked the beginning of what would become an obsession with knowing the intimate details of celebrities' lives, increasing the number of paparazzi in the streets and the mouth-dropping headlines. Therefore, the decade also marked some of the biggest scandals of all time.