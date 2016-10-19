The Biggest Scandals of the '90s: O.J. Simpson's Trial, Princess Diana's Death and More

  • By
    &

by Kendall Fisher | Wed., Oct. 19, 2016 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
'90s Nostalgia Week, Theme Week
Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, Princess Diana, OJ Simpson

Getty Images

When we look back at the '90s, we think of some pretty amazing times: crop tops and butterfly clips, Friends and Seinfeld, Clueless and Titanic. But the decade was also full of some not-so-great stuff we tend to forget about...

Lots of scandals.

There's no doubt the '90s marked the beginning of what would become an obsession with knowing the intimate details of celebrities' lives, increasing the number of paparazzi in the streets and the mouth-dropping headlines. Therefore, the decade also marked some of the biggest scandals of all time.

Photos

The Biggest Scandals of the '90s

From O.J. Simpson's Trial of the Century—which was later reenacted in one of the best television series of this decade—to Princess Diana's death, the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. to President Bill Clinton's extramarital affair to Monica Lewinsky, the 1990s were packed with news that still makes us shake our heads in disbelief.

With that being said, launch the gallery above and take a walk down memory lane to check out all the biggest scandals to hit headlines in the '90s. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ O.J. Simpson , Princess Diana , Theme Week , '90s Week , Top Stories , True Crime
Latest News
Danny Roberts

The Real World's Danny Roberts Gets Candid About Living With HIV

Dirty John

Meet the Real People at the Center of Dirty John

Dancing With the Stars, Bobby Bones

Is It Time for Dancing With the Stars to Take a Break?

Sneak Peek: Catherine Hardwicke Recalls "Twilight" Casting

Ariana Grande, Mean Girls

So Fetch! Ariana Grande Teases a Mean Girls and Legally Blonde-Inspired Music Video

Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Her Silence on Shawn Booth Split

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith, Instagram

Mandy Moore Performing at Her Wedding Reception Is Bride Goals

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.