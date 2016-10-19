by Kendall Fisher | Wed., Oct. 19, 2016 6:00 AM
Getty Images
When we look back at the '90s, we think of some pretty amazing times: crop tops and butterfly clips, Friends and Seinfeld, Clueless and Titanic. But the decade was also full of some not-so-great stuff we tend to forget about...
Lots of scandals.
There's no doubt the '90s marked the beginning of what would become an obsession with knowing the intimate details of celebrities' lives, increasing the number of paparazzi in the streets and the mouth-dropping headlines. Therefore, the decade also marked some of the biggest scandals of all time.
From O.J. Simpson's Trial of the Century—which was later reenacted in one of the best television series of this decade—to Princess Diana's death, the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. to President Bill Clinton's extramarital affair to Monica Lewinsky, the 1990s were packed with news that still makes us shake our heads in disbelief.
With that being said, launch the gallery above and take a walk down memory lane to check out all the biggest scandals to hit headlines in the '90s.
