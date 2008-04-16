Accused Caruso Stalker on the Lam

Forget CSI. Maybe they should bring in the Without a Trace crew to handle this one.

Authorities in Austria are on the hunt for a woman who failed to show up for the start of her trial, where she's accused of allegedly stalking and threatening to kill CSI: Miami star David Caruso.

According to the Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper of Innsbrook, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 41-year-old defendant, whose identity was not disclosed due to Austria's privacy laws, after she apparently went AWOL.

The news comes just days after her lawyer promised prosecutors that his client would be present for the proceedings, which were expected to kick off on Wednesday.