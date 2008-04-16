Accused Caruso Stalker on the Lam

Jim Spellman/WireImage.com
Forget CSI. Maybe they should bring in the Without a Trace crew to handle this one.
Authorities in Austria are on the hunt for a woman who failed to show up for the start of her trial, where she's accused of allegedly stalking and threatening to kill CSI: Miami star David Caruso.
According to the Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper of Innsbrook, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 41-year-old defendant, whose identity was not disclosed due to Austria's privacy laws, after she apparently went AWOL.
The news comes just days after her lawyer promised prosecutors that his client would be present for the proceedings, which were expected to kick off on Wednesday.
The fugitive is accused of sending more than 100 letters to the 52-year-old actor, famed for playing Lt. Horatio Caine on the hit CBS TV series, and stalking him for an autograph. When Caruso refused, the Tyrol native allegedly bombarded him with death threats.
One little chestnut went thusly: "I will locate you and your ugly Latina tramp and kill you."
(The tramp in question is possibly an allusion to actress Alana De La Garza, who played Caine's cancer-suffering wife, Marisol Delko, on the show. A sniper working for a drug dealer dusted her character at the end of season four.)
Thanks to some crack detective work, the FBI, working in tandem with Austria's Federal Criminal Investigations Bureau, tracked down the apparently obsessed fan and took her into custody last year.
Per the Austria Press Agency, the suspect underwent an evaluation by a court-appointed shrink, who testified that the suspect was suffering from a "profound personality disorder."
The stalking trial was originally supposed to get under way last July but was postponed this week after it was discovered she was traveling abroad. If convicted, Caruso's seemingly crazed fan could receive up to three years in prison and possibly even more for fleeing.