Why Emily Blunt Is the Perfect Modern Movie Star

And, unlike her husband, Blunt is not on social media. "To be honest, I'm crap at all of it. I can barely keep up with email and texts, let alone send out a public account of what I'm doing all day," she explained in InStyle's November 2016 issue. "The only people I follow—besides my friends—are Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer because they make me laugh." It's all part of Blunt's strategy. "You've got to draw the line somewhere. My job is to persuade people that I'm somebody else and allow them to go on that journey with me," she said. "If you share too much about yourself, people's interest becomes about you as opposed to the roles you have played."

In her own way, Blunt is trying to keep the charm of Old Hollywood alive. "There used to be such mystique to actors," she told InStyle. "You'd see them, and they were like rare birds."

For example, look at difference between Blunt and her The Girl on the Train character. "The way I live my life is just so dissimilar," she said. "I needed to understand what addiction does to you physically and mentally and how it affects your self-esteem. This woman I play onscreen is so damaged, so broken down, that people don't even want to breathe the same air as her."

The same can't be said for Blunt in real life. She and Krasinski have dozens of A-list pals, including Jennifer Aniston, Kristen Bell, Chelsea Clinton, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper and Anne Hathaway—to name just a few. And though some celebrities collect famous friends for publicity reasons, Blunt has never used anyone's star power to make hers shine brighter. Like Streep, she has never sought out fame. Rather, due to the nature of her job, fame found her.

Even now, Blunt isn't used to being recognized in public. "It went from people in the street saying, 'You look like the girl in The Devil Wears Prada,' to 'You look like Emily Blunt.' And now it's, 'You're Emily Blunt!'" she told The Telegraph. Marrying Krasinski, with whom she has two daughters, only brought on more attention. "In a way you do create a monster when you go out with someone well known," she said. "Still, I couldn't help who I fell in love with."