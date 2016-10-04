There's a Serial for Kids and You Have to See It

We never thought we'd see the day where we'd use the words "kids" and "Serial" in the same sentence. The crime-focused podcast, which probably isn't the most kid-friendly show, gained tons of fans while covering the story of Adnan Syed and the murder of his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. Since the podcast aired, Syed was granted a new trial. In addition, two former classmates came forward and reached out to the Attorney General's Office. Thankfully, this new Serial news is much lighter and family-friendly. The podcast is so popular; someone felt the world (and your kids) needed a child's version of the show. Kind of. That 'someone' we speak of is actually the hilarious creators behind the PBS cartoon Arthur. Are you totally lost and confused yet? We'll explain. The childhood show is exploring the world of podcasts for the premier of their 20th season (and yes, you're that old).