There's a Serial for Kids and You Have to See It

by Dominique Haikel | Tue., Oct. 4, 2016 1:24 PM
Serial
We never thought we'd see the day where we'd use the words "kids" and "Serial" in the same sentence. The crime-focused podcast, which probably isn't the most kid-friendly show, gained tons of fans while covering the story of Adnan Syed and the murder of his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. Since the podcast aired, Syed was granted a new trial. In addition, two former classmates came forward and reached out to the Attorney General's Office. Thankfully, this new Serial news is much lighter and family-friendly. The podcast is so popular; someone felt the world (and your kids) needed a child's version of the show. Kind of. That 'someone' we speak of is actually the hilarious creators behind the PBS cartoon Arthur. Are you totally lost and confused yet? We'll explain. The childhood show is exploring the world of podcasts for the premier of their 20th season (and yes, you're that old).
In a preview clip posted by Us Weekly, lovable Buster Baxter is trying to come up with his own podcast and asks his BFF Arthur for some help. D.W., who has been nagging her aardvark brother about stealing her Unicorn cereal, suggests he "Do a story about the biggest cereal thief in the world!" In perfect Syed style, Arthur denies his involvement in the breakfast food (Puffy Unicorn Crunch to be exact) scandal. D.W. claims she saw him eating the cereal, as Arthur grows frustrated at being accused.
Inspired by the events taking place before him, Buster decides to call his podcast "Cereal." Get it? Whomp, whomp. You can grab a bowl on October 10, and find out if Arthur is guilty when the season premieres. In the meantime, you have to check out the clip because it's actually quite the adorable and creative homage. It's like your two favorite interests are coming together as one. Not to mention, if you were an Arthur fan growing up, this is your daily dose of nostalgia.
