For armchair detectives, knowing all of the ins and outs of famous—or infamous, rather—cases comes with the territory.

Whether you've scoured the internet for details on the Manson family, John Lennon's untimely death, or think you can recite the facts from the first season of Serial better than Sarah Koenig, there's always more to know.

But instead of reliving the tragic crimes themselves, let's delve into the aftermath of several headline-making events and get an update on those who are currently behind bars…and are desperately trying to be released.