Was The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey Really Necessary?

Originally intended to be a six-hour limited series that ran over the course of five nights, CBS quietly decided to trim The Case Of to just four episodes airing over two nights. And even then it was stretching; desperately trying to fill the 240 minutes (less with commercials, we know) with lingering shots of bowls of pineapple and repeated close-ups of cobwebs because. THEY. MEANT. SOMETHING.

But did they really?

Listen, reopening any investigation is hard, let alone a case that has had the amount of attention, speculation and coverage the JonBenét case has endured since December 26, 1996. We're not arguing that. What we take issue with is CBS choosing to make SUCH a big deal about this series and the new technology they would use in an attempt to finally give us answers. And then failing to deliver on that promise. (The limited event was originally titled Case Closed, by the way.)