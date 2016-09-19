What's the Deal With Burke Ramsey? JonBenét Ramsey Case Investigator Sounds Off

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Sep. 19, 2016 2:30 PM

Twenty years later, all eyes are back on Burke Ramsey.

After sitting down with Dr. Phil for his first interview since the death of his little sister JonBenét Ramsey almost 20 years ago, Burke Ramsey has once again found himself being accused of murdering JonBenét, with many finding his smiling throughout the interview suspicious. And now James R. Fitzgerald, a retired FBI supervisory special agent and forensic linguistic profiler who worked on the original murder investigation in 1996-97 and appears in CBS' docuseries The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey, is sounding off on Burke's behavior exclusively to E! News.

When he watched Burke's sitdown with Dr. Phil, Fitzgerald told us he definitely noticed  "a very strange affect, both from the language being used as well his facial tics and features." He also noted Burke's "hand movements," saying his fingers would move more during certain answers. 

3 Bombshells from The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey

Dr. Phil, Burke Ramsey

Peteski Productions/CBS Television Distribution

Having seen old footage of a young Burke being interviewed "within months or a year or so" of JonBenét's murder, which will be aired during The Case Of, Fitzgerald said viewers will notice similar behavior. "Almost 20 years apart, the characteristics displayed in both sets of video are not all that different from a young boy to adult. There's something more there than meets the eye." 

While he was suspicious of Burke's behavior, Fitzgerald didn't have any critique for Dr. Phil's interview skills, saying, "I give Dr. Phil credit, he seemed to ask most of the right questions and he asked  them a few different ways."

To hear more from Fitzgerald on Burke's interview, and how much of Burke we'll see in tonight's installment of The Case Of, press play on the video above.

The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey airs tonight at 9 p.m. on CBS.

