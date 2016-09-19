Having seen old footage of a young Burke being interviewed "within months or a year or so" of JonBenét's murder, which will be aired during The Case Of, Fitzgerald said viewers will notice similar behavior. "Almost 20 years apart, the characteristics displayed in both sets of video are not all that different from a young boy to adult. There's something more there than meets the eye."

While he was suspicious of Burke's behavior, Fitzgerald didn't have any critique for Dr. Phil's interview skills, saying, "I give Dr. Phil credit, he seemed to ask most of the right questions and he asked them a few different ways."

To hear more from Fitzgerald on Burke's interview, and how much of Burke we'll see in tonight's installment of The Case Of, press play on the video above.

The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey airs tonight at 9 p.m. on CBS.