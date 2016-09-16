Will the JonBenét Ramsey murder case finally be closed?

In order to conduct a thorough crime scene investigation to finally solve the almost 20-year-old mystery, the team behind CBS' highly anticipated The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey built an exact replica of the Ramsey home and crime scene in Boulder, Colo. And E! News has your exclusive first look at how they were able to do it.

In the video above, the docuseries' executive producer Tom Forman explains, "it was critical to the investigators that they get access to the crime scene." Of course, there was one small problem. While it's still standing, the Ramsey house has been fully renovated. This lead the team to rent a 70,000 square foot warehouse, and using crime scenes photos and video, a crew of over 100 people spent a month rebuilding the Ramsey house.