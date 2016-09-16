Will the JonBenét Ramsey murder case finally be closed?
In order to conduct a thorough crime scene investigation to finally solve the almost 20-year-old mystery, the team behind CBS' highly anticipated The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey built an exact replica of the Ramsey home and crime scene in Boulder, Colo. And E! News has your exclusive first look at how they were able to do it.
In the video above, the docuseries' executive producer Tom Forman explains, "it was critical to the investigators that they get access to the crime scene." Of course, there was one small problem. While it's still standing, the Ramsey house has been fully renovated. This lead the team to rent a 70,000 square foot warehouse, and using crime scenes photos and video, a crew of over 100 people spent a month rebuilding the Ramsey house.
"They were picture-perfect," Fordman says of the rooms recreated by the crew. "They look just like the did in '96." In fact, it was so perfect that witnesses who were brought in to see the recreation "would gasp because they couldn't believe how much it looked like the house did the night JonBenét died."
Over the course of two nights, Sunday, Sept. 18 and Monday, Sept. 19, The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey will reopen the investigation into the murder of the six year-old Ramsey, which occurred on December 26, 1996. Using new technology, new interviews, and new experts to reexamine old evidence, the docuseries will try and finally solve the murder, with help from the case's original investigators, as well.
The team viewers will see in the special includes former New York City prosecutor, retired FBI supervisory special agent and profiler Jim Clemente; world-renowned forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee; former chief investigator for the District Attorney in Boulder, Colo., James Kolar; leading forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz; and retired FBI supervisory special agent and forensic linguistic profiler James Fitzgerald.
The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey premieres Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.