EXCLUSIVE!

How The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey Perfectly Recreated the Ramsey House and Crime Scene

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Sep. 16, 2016 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Will the JonBenét Ramsey murder case finally be closed?

In order to conduct a thorough crime scene investigation to finally solve the almost 20-year-old mystery, the team behind CBS' highly anticipated The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey built an exact replica of the Ramsey home and crime scene in Boulder, Colo. And E! News has your exclusive first look at how they were able to do it. 

In the video above, the docuseries' executive producer Tom Forman explains, "it was critical to the investigators that they get access to the crime scene." Of course, there was one small problem. While it's still standing, the Ramsey house has been fully renovated. This lead the team to rent a 70,000 square foot warehouse, and using crime scenes photos and video, a crew of over 100 people spent a month rebuilding the Ramsey house. 

Read

JonBenét Ramsey's Brother Burke Responds to Theories That He Killed His Sister Nearly 20 Years Ago

JonBenet Ramsey, House

Karl Gehring/Liaison

"They were picture-perfect," Fordman says of the rooms recreated by the crew. "They look just like the did in '96." In fact, it was so perfect that witnesses who were brought in to see the recreation "would gasp because they couldn't believe how much it looked  like the house did the night JonBenét died." 

Over the course of two nights, Sunday, Sept. 18 and Monday, Sept. 19, The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey will reopen the investigation into the murder of the six year-old Ramsey, which occurred on December 26, 1996. Using new technology, new interviews, and new experts to reexamine old evidence, the docuseries will try and finally solve the murder, with help from the case's original investigators, as well.

Read

JonBenét Ramsey's Father Details the Agony He Felt After Her Murder: ''Death Would've Been a Welcome Relief''

The team viewers will see in the special includes former New York City prosecutor, retired FBI supervisory special agent and profiler Jim Clemente; world-renowned forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee; former chief investigator for the District Attorney in Boulder, Colo., James Kolar; leading forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz; and retired FBI supervisory special agent and forensic linguistic profiler James Fitzgerald

The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey premieres Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on CBS. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ JonBenét Ramsey , TV , Top Stories , Exclusives , True Crime
Latest News

Michael Angarano Cries Watching "This Is Us" Just Like You

"Bachelor" Promo Makes Show All About Colton Underwood's Virginity

Dirty John

Meet the Real People at the Center of Dirty John

Dancing With the Stars, Bobby Bones

Is It Time for Dancing With the Stars to Take a Break?

"Dirty John's" Real-Life Victim Speaks Out

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Stars' Memorable True Crime Roles on TV

Law and Order: SVU

Law & Order Franchise's Best Ripped-From-the-Headlines Episodes

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.