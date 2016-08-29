The Internet being what it now is, society births at least a scandal a day.

The feuds, the rants, the catchy hashtags, all the hacking... Not to mention a social media landscape that has given everyone a voice, some louder than others, and made it possible to unearth past foibles at an alarming clip, so much so that every prominent person's present and past almost seem to be unfolding simultaneously.

But in reality, it's not every day that something occurs that reaches landscape-altering, world-rocking, stay-with-us-forever status—or at least resonates in such a way that, 26 years later, you're psyched to watch it unfold for 10 weeks on FX.

Maybe that's why so many of us relish a juicy scandal—to be scandalized together is to reel together, to agree on something, to be a unified force in the wake of madness, to be brought closer by someone else's screw-up. Which is so much better than being divided by our own screw-ups, right?

And yet, while some scandals are now just built into the fabric of our society, not everyone is affected by the same things in the same way. What caused one person to shrug may have been a rude awakening for another. One's vague memory be another's crystal-clear remembrance of the day the music died. One person's LOL is always another's ghostly-scream emoji.

But there was only one way to find out what has meant what to whom and why, so I asked my co-workers: What do you feel has been the defining celebrity scandal of your lifetime? And on a different note, or the same note, what scandal has resonated the most with you?

Here's what they—women and men, in their 20s, 30s and 40s, hailing from all over the United States but now working side by side in the entertainment epicenters of the universe—had to say about the biggest scandals of our time: