Cynthia Nixon Beats Breast Cancer

The diagnosis wasn't a complete shock for Nixon, who had dealt firsthand with cancer before. Her mother, Ann, was diagnosed and successfully beat the disease when the actress was 12 years old.

"I always sort of thought, I'm probably going to get breast cancer," she said. "There's a really good chance."

The 42-year-old Emmy and Tony winner said she found out about her disease after a routine mammogram revealed a "very small" spot of cancer that needed to be removed.

The consummate professional scheduled her surgery for a Sunday to avoid missing a single performance of her stage show. Following the operation, she underwent six and a half weeks of daily radiation treatment.

While Nixon dealt with the health scare in an extremely practical, matter-of-fact way, she said those close to her had various ways of coping with the news.

"My girlfriend was very scared," she said of her partner of four years, Christine Marinoni. "She was in a panic. She was just trying to calm herself down any way she could."

Nixon and Marinoni, both of whom are referred to by Nixon's two children as "mom," also broke the news to the kids together, who handled it remarkably well.

Costar Kristin Davis, on the other hand, failed to maintain her cool.

While the Sex and the City series had already wrapped, and the Sex and the City movie not yet entered into production, Nixon said she called her close pal to inform her of the diagnosis. Davis' loving, if not entirely logical, response: to jump up in her chair and refuse to retreat until she was assured by Nixon that all would be well.

As for the Sex and the City storyline in which Kim Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones, was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer, Nixon says she now believes the series handled the storyline "beautifully."

"Leave it to Samantha to make a party out of cancer."

Nixon has since been named the new spokesperson for Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation. As an ambassador for the foundation, the world's largest breast cancer advocacy organization, she will appear in a series of TV and radio public service announcements to educate people on the disease.