Alessandra Ambrosio is a supermodel, actress, businesswoman, mother, and... Portuguese teacher?

Well, maybe not by trade, but she was more than happy to teach E! News' Zuri Hall a few phrases that might come in handy during the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics!

Alessandra, who is serving as one of NBC's food and culture correspondents for the Summer Games, gave Zuri a language lesson on a handful of topics, including how to ask someone new out to dinner or ask someone to the beach. Alessandra, who designs Ale By Alessandra: The Body Art Collection, demonstrated how to say, "You have a nice body" and even how to say "I love you" in Portuguese!