Alessandra Ambrosio Teaches Zuri Hall Portuguese—and Plays "Would You Rather, Rio Style"

  By
    &

Rebecca Macatee | Mon., Aug. 8, 2016 12:21 PM

Alessandra Ambrosio is a supermodel, actress, businesswoman, mother, and... Portuguese teacher?

Well, maybe not by trade, but she was more than happy to teach E! News' Zuri Hall a few phrases that might come in handy during the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics!

Alessandra, who is serving as one of NBC's food and culture correspondents for the Summer Games, gave Zuri a language lesson on a handful of topics, including how to ask someone new out to dinner or ask someone to the beach. Alessandra, who designs Ale By Alessandra: The Body Art Collection, demonstrated how to say, "You have a nice body" and even how to say "I love you" in Portuguese!

Zuri went on to quiz Alessandra on a few of her Brazilian favorites, playing a fun game of "would you rather, Rio style." The model mama had to choose between teeny bikinis and cheekinis, Neymar or Ronaldo, tanning or waxing, and so much more, watch the clip above.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch E! News at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. for the latest excitement from Rio!

