Cara Delevingne is making a public declaration of love regardless of what people think.

Having rose to fame as a British high fashion model, the 23-year-old former face of Burberry is recognized around the world. However, despite her stardom, she had taken a relatively private approach to her personal life until 2015 when she spoke openly about her relationship with 33-year-old musician St. Vincent in last year's July issue of Vogue, for which she was the cover star.

A year later, the blossoming actress, who will soon appear in Suicide Squad, has discovered what she considers the true meaning of life.

"I'm completely in love…Before, I didn't know what love was—real love," she said in the September issue of British Vogue of her ongoing romance with St. Vincent. "I didn't understand the depth of it. I always used to think it was you against the world. Now I know the meaning of life is love. Whether that's for yourself or for the world or your partner."