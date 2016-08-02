Cara Delevingne Is "Completely in Love" With St. Vincent: "If People Want to Say I'm Gay, That's Great"

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 2, 2016 6:54 AM

Cara Delevingne, British Vogue

Mario Testino/British Vogue

Cara Delevingne is making a public declaration of love regardless of what people think. 

Having rose to fame as a British high fashion model, the 23-year-old former face of Burberry is recognized around the world. However, despite her stardom, she had taken a relatively private approach to her personal life until 2015 when she spoke openly about her relationship with 33-year-old musician St. Vincent in last year's July issue of Vogue, for which she was the cover star. 

A year later, the blossoming actress, who will soon appear in Suicide Squad, has discovered what she considers the true meaning of life. 

"I'm completely in love…Before, I didn't know what love was—real love," she said in the September issue of British Vogue of her ongoing romance with St. Vincent. "I didn't understand the depth of it. I always used to think it was you against the world. Now I know the meaning of life is love. Whether that's for yourself or for the world or your partner."

Cara Delevingne: Why I Opened Up About My Battle With Depression

Cara Delevingne, St. Vincent

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

However, initially she was not so open to the thought of having a relationship with a woman. Last year, Cara told Vogue "it took me a long time to accept the idea." Now, Delevingne does not have any qualms about what you call her.

"As a child, I used gay as a bad word, as in, 'that's so gay.' All my friends did," she continued. "I'm obviously in love, so if people want to say I'm gay, that's great. But we're all liquid—we change, we grow."

As her Instagram bio encourages, "STOP LABELLING, START LIVING"—and if this interview is any indication, Delevingne certainly has. As for Cara's leading lady, "[her parents] have been so, so supportive."

