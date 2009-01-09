NBC Goes LongER

Network and show sources gave E! News a flurry of "no comments" when asked whether ER's 15th season may have also been extended with an eye on getting George Clooney to reprise his role as Dr. Doug Ross just one more time. But we sure would want that casting coup if we were a viewer-starved network...

What is known, however, is that NBC OK'd ER's now 22-episode last lap during negotiations with executive producer John Wells, who has also received a 6-episode pickup for his new cop drama, Police.

Meanwhile, it's currently unclear what NBC is planning to do with its incoming drama Kings, which had been slated to premiere in ER's old Thursday slot a week after its previously scheduled March 12 finale.