From "Work" to "What's My Name?," the Official Ranking of Rihanna and Drake's Best Musical Collaborations

There's just something about Rihanna and Drake...

Maybe it's their undeniably infectious onstage chemistry or their ability to pull at our heartstrings every time their on-again, off-again courtship takes a new turn, but we can't seem to kick these two.

Individually, these Grammy-winning artists can do no wrong. By the end of 2016, each will have released No. 1 albums and embarked on sell-out international tours. Not to mention the possibility for Rihanna and Drake to receive formal recognition for their musical prowess, with either star recently receiving multiple MTV Video Music Awards nominations.

Both Rih and Drake have climbed the music charts at record-breaking speeds on their own, though it's only when they come together that the stars begin to align in a way that just makes sense. Since their acquaintanceship first bloomed back in 2009, they've come together on quite a few hit tracks. And with that, we present to you our ranking of this recently rekindled couple's best collaborations.