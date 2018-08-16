UPDATE!

Jay Mohr and Nikki Cox Finalize Their Divorce 2 Years After Splitting

by Lily Harrison & Holly Passalaqua | Thu., Aug. 16, 2018 2:13 PM

Jay Mohr, Nikki Cox

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

UPDATE: It's finally over between Jay Mohr and Nikki Cox. According to court documents obtained by E! News, their divorce was finalized this week. The terms of their settlement, including custody agreements regarding their 7-year-old son, remain private. 

______

E! News has learned that Jay Mohr has filed for divorce from Nikki Cox again. The decision comes almost five months after the comedian filed a dismissal of his divorce from Nikki Cox. Divorce papers were initially filed in July 2016.

In new court documents obtained by E! News, the reason for the split is based on "irreconcilable differences." Jay is also asking for joint custody of their child. 

________

After nine years of marriage, Mohr has filed for divorce from Cox.

E! News has learned that the couple has called it quits almost a decade after they first exchanged vows.

The two met on the set of the television show Las Vegas, which ran from 2003 to 2008.

The exes have one child together, a son named Meredith Daniel Mohr, who was born in April of 2011.

Back in December of 2008, Jay filed a petition with the Los Angeles court to allow him to legally change his name to include his wife's last name.

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

His full legal name is now Jon Ferguson Cox Mohr, and no word yet on whether he will ask the court to allow him to change back to his birth name following his split with Nikki.

The last time that Jay posted any sign of him with the actress on social media was six months ago on "National Kiss a Redhead Day."

He shared a photo of him kissing the Unhappily Ever After star and wrote, "I wanted Carrot Top but that would entail traveling to Las Vegas and looking for him. So instead I chose to kiss my wife. That entailed traveling to the bathtub and looking to my left."

This will be the second divorce for Jay, who was previously married to Nicole Chamberlain from 1998-2004, and the first for Nikki.

(Originally published July 21, 2016 at 4:42 p.m. PST)

