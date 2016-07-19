Netflix
by Lily Harrison | Tue., Jul. 19, 2016 4:33 PM
If you're anything like us, you can hardly wait for the time to come when new episodes of Netflix's Making a Murder stream online.
And while there's no release date just yet, there are plenty of options to keep those who couldn't get enough of the Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey cases occupied until the seven new episodes make their way to a laptop near you.
But before we get into the many shows and podcasts available in the interim, let's recap today's exciting news coming from Netflix.
According to the press release, new episodes of the Emmy-nominated series will show both Avery and Dassey's "respective investigative and legal teams challenge their convictions [while] the State fights to have the convictions and life sentence upheld." We. Cannot. Wait. But until then, armchair detectives, take a peek at the following…
1. Criminal: We're going to go ahead and assume that you're already caught up on Serial. Both seasons. Including all of the addendums and Sarah Koenig's blog posts about Adnan Syed's latest legal proceedings. (That said, if you aren't up-to-date on the aforementioned case, that's a great starting point.) And while fans of the This American Life spinoff anxiously await season 3, it seems as though the Criminal podcast has caught many peoples' attention. In fact, the very first episode of the new podcast leads right into our No. 2 choice!
2. The Staircase: The Academy Award-winning documentary follows the murder trial of Michael Peterson and features hours of courtroom drama, graphic testimonies and edge-of-your-seat moments like you wouldn't believe.
3. OJ: Made In America: The ESPN five-part documentary miniseries provided a gripping glimpse at the murder and subsequent trial watched around the world. It's almost eight hours long, so set aside a rainy weekend to curl up with some popcorn and friends and delve deep into the world of the now infamous athlete.
HBO
4. The Night Of: The new HBO drama is only two episodes in, so consider yourself warned if you're more of a binge-watcher, but the gritty story of a Pakastani college student being charged for the murder of a woman he just met is living up to the hype thus far.
5. Undisclosed: After being heavily involved in the Adnan's case, Rabia Chaudry and her team are investigating another case out of Rome, Ga. And the successful podcast has only revealed a few of the strange circumstances surrounding Isaac Watkins' death, it's safe to say that our interest level is at an all-time high.
