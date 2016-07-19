If you're anything like us, you can hardly wait for the time to come when new episodes of Netflix's Making a Murder stream online.

And while there's no release date just yet, there are plenty of options to keep those who couldn't get enough of the Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey cases occupied until the seven new episodes make their way to a laptop near you.

But before we get into the many shows and podcasts available in the interim, let's recap today's exciting news coming from Netflix.

According to the press release, new episodes of the Emmy-nominated series will show both Avery and Dassey's "respective investigative and legal teams challenge their convictions [while] the State fights to have the convictions and life sentence upheld." We. Cannot. Wait. But until then, armchair detectives, take a peek at the following…