If Serial's Adnan Syed Didn't Murder Hae Min Lee, Then Who Did?

Many of these Serial fan-based theories involve Jay Wilds, a key witness whose testimony backed the state of Maryland's case against Syed in 2000. According to Wilds, he helped Syed (who has consistently maintained his own innocence and insists he had no involvement whatsoever in Lee's death) bury the body but was not involved in the act of strangulation that killed her. Later, in a 2014 interview with The Intercept, Wilds claimed he only helped Syed dispose of Lee's body because "was convinced that I would be going to jail for a long time if he [Syed] turned me in for drug dealing, especially to high school kids."

There's a common question among many Internet sleuths as to why Wilds would involve himself in a murder cover-up even if he were fearful of drug-related allegations getting him into trouble. Wilds, who has consistently maintained he had nothing to do with Lee's murder itself, later explained to The Intercept that he was "running [drug] operations" from his grandmother's house and didn't want to ruin her life. "I was also around a bunch of people earlier the day, and I didn't want them to get f--ked up with homicide," he said.

But the court of public opinion isn't entirely convinced. As one Internet sleuth put it on the Reddit sub r/serialpodcast, "Jay is involved. This fact cannot be disputed."