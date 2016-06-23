Chris Darden—author of the recently re-released book In Contempt and prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial—joined the ladies of The View on Thursday and discussed the infamous 1994 trial that has now made headlines again following the American Crime Story: People v. O.J. Simpson series (in which he was portrayed by Sterling K. Brown).

Earlier this month, one of Simpson's old friends said he believed the former football player would come forward and admit to the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, but Darden believes Simpson has already confessed to it multiple times.

"I think the he's probably confessed it—whether he was awake or in his dreams—probably a million times since 1994," Darden told the panel of hosts. "I think he confessed it. I think he confessed it during the trial, and I think he confessed it in the L.A. County Jail, but we weren't allowed access to the conversation or the content of the confession."