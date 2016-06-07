O.J. Simpson Mug Shot Released: See the First New Photo of Him in 3 Years

  • By
    &

by Kendall Fisher | Tue., Jun. 7, 2016 10:10 AM

O.J. Simpson, Mug shot

Lovelock Correctional Center

Three years after his last mug shot, O.J. Simpson is making the most of his latest photo opp behind bars by flashing a rare smile.

The new mug shot of the former football player was released on Monday by Nevada's Department of Corrections. Taken at the Lovelock Correctional Center, O.J. smiles for the photo and reveals a head of gray hair. His last photo was taken in July 2013.

The man at the center of the popular American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson television series is currently serving 33 years at Lovelock for armed robbery. In 2007, he was arrested for breaking into a Las Vegas hotel room at gunpoint with a group of men to steal sports memorabilia.

However, in one of the most famous trials in United States' history, Simpson was found not guilty of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994. Three years later, a civil jury found him liable for the double murders and ordered him to pay $33.5 million in damages.

Read

Martin Sheen Believes O.J. Simpson Is Innocent

With all the hoopla surrounding the American Crime Story show about the case, many people have regained interest in Simpson. In fact, a knife was recovered on a property once owned by the former football player in March, and people wondered whether he could still be found guilty for Brown and Goldman's murders. 

The answer is, simply, no. Despite anything that may be discovered or revealed in the future, Criminal Defense Attorney Troy Slaten Simpson explained to E! News, "Nobody can be tried twice for the same crime. O.J. was found Not Guilty of murder, so that is the end of the story for him...The U.S. constitution prohibits the government from trying somebody twice for the same crime. So even if we find new, incontrovertible evidence that proves his guilt, 100 percent, he cannot be tried again, and the federal government cannot try him either."

Slaten also explained that, since the trial occurred over 20 years ago (in 1994) the statute of limitations has long passed.

Photos

The People v. O.J. Simpson: Where Are the Real-Life Players Now?

