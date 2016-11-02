Finally, some good news coming out of Grandfathered's cancellation: You won't have to go too long without seeing John Stamos' mystically non-aging face.

The man also known as Uncle Jesse confirms exclusively to E! News that he will appear in three episodes of the second season of Netflix's Fuller House, which started production last Tuesday.

"I'm acting in three episodes," Stamos tells E! News. "Producing them all. And now that I have more time on my hand—I'm also doing craft service."

Hear that? Jokes, people! And so to anyone deeply concerned about Stamos' well-being after Fox canceled his little gem of a show, he seems to be doing just fine.