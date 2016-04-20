Most actors will never forget the night they won their first Oscar. For award winner George Clooney, private basketball games with the president are also quite memorable.

For his ninth cover story for Esquire, the 54-year-old movie star shared his feelings about the love of his life, Amal Clooney, his frustrations regarding the current international refugee crisis and, perhaps most curiously, his relationship with President Barack Obama—particularly when it comes to their shared penchant for basketball.

"We played here in L.A. I did a fundraiser here with him, and he said, 'What are you doing tomorrow morning?'" he described to the magazine. "I go, 'What time?' He goes, '5:30. You wanna play some hoops?' And I go, 'Yeah.' And he goes, 'All right, we'll set it up. You got any of your friends want to play?'"

Since an invitation like that is a rarity in life—even if you are a silver screen legend like Clooney—it was an opportunity he nor his friends could pass up.