What The People v. O.J. Simpson Stars Hope Audiences Took Away From the Show

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 6, 2016 7:59 AM

The trial of the century is over—again. FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story wrapped up with the shocking verdict—spoiler warning, O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman—and more than a few messages about race and domestic violence in America.

FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson shed new light on the sexism Marcia Clark faced as a woman in power, the divisive environment Los Angeles was in the 1990s and so much more. For the cast, they all had different hopes for what the audience would take away from the critically acclaimed series.

"The main thing I think was clear, and why everyone has recommitted themselves to the event is because we see that it's about people," Courtney B. Vance, Johnnie Cochran on the series, told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos at the finale screening event. "We see that it's about human frailties and how the facts, sometimes they don't really matter, and that's good sometimes and not so good sometimes in life."

The People v. O.J. Simpson, American Crime Story

For Cuba Gooding Jr., O.J. Simpson on the show, he said he hopes the show gave people an education and a sense of healing as well, and Sterling K. Brown, prosecutor Chris Darden in the series, said he hopes it can help audiences, particularly white Americans, understand why the black community was so "effusive" about the verdict and have distrust of law enforcement.

"And then I hope for black Americans, they can understand that two people lost their lives, had their lives brutally taken away form them, and they may not have received justice 20 years ago and you can understand why people were sad and heartbroken," Brown told E! News. "Empathy begins with being able to understand things from other people's perspective, so I hope that's what we were able to achieve with the show."

Click play on the video up top for more.

