The trial of the century is over—again. FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story wrapped up with the shocking verdict—spoiler warning, O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman—and more than a few messages about race and domestic violence in America.

FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson shed new light on the sexism Marcia Clark faced as a woman in power, the divisive environment Los Angeles was in the 1990s and so much more. For the cast, they all had different hopes for what the audience would take away from the critically acclaimed series.

"The main thing I think was clear, and why everyone has recommitted themselves to the event is because we see that it's about people," Courtney B. Vance, Johnnie Cochran on the series, told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos at the finale screening event. "We see that it's about human frailties and how the facts, sometimes they don't really matter, and that's good sometimes and not so good sometimes in life."