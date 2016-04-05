The People V. O.J. Simpson's Sterling K. Brown Is Down for Darden/Marcia Spin-Off if Sarah Paulson Is Too

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Apr. 5, 2016 7:05 PM

Any sentence that starts with, "If I could do it with Sarah Paulson" is bound to be a sentence we agree with, and what Sterling K. Brown told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos is no exception. 

Dos Santos caught up with Brown at the People v. O.J. Simpson finale screening and floated her idea for a spin-off/DVD extra of Paulson's Marcia Clark and Brown's Christopher Darden finally giving into the sexual tension we all felt between them all season. 

"If I could do it with Sarah Paulson, and if my wife was OK, we could get down with the get down," Brown said. "I'm not mad." 

While it's not technically canon in real-life (as far as we know), it was hard not to root for the two prosecutors to eventually realize they were madly in love with each other at the end of the Simpson trial. We had to stop ourselves multiple times from yelling "kiss!" at the screen, which is not a reaction Brown expected. 

"What I did not anticipate was how our "romance" would resonate with the people," he says. "I took for granted that we are sort of like the male and female figure that are actually like the only people that have an opportunity to really be romantically inclined with one another. So it wasn't something that I anticipated. The way the public has responded...like shipping? I didn't even know what it was until people started doing it. Sure, I'd ship them if I get a chance to do it with Sarah. That would be cool."

CLICK: The People v. O.J. Simpson Cast Reveals Which Real-Life Counterparts Have Finally Reached Out to Them

Another thing that would be cool is if Paulson and Brown could just work together again in another project, like perhaps season two of American Crime Story.  

"I've had a couple of conversations with Ryan [Murphy], and he's expressed interest and I've expressed interest, so until anything becomes official, it's just interest," Brown tells us. "But I sincerely hope something can work out." 

For now, Brown is just going to continue being a dad to his 6 month-old and his 4 1/2 year-old and waiting to find out just how much The People v. O.J. Simpson really has changed his life. 

"I'm still figuring that out," he says. "I'm still waiting to see what happens next, you know? I'm hoping that it's something positive and something really really cool, but until it actually happens, what I'm trying to do is just enjoy the moment, and the moment is really really cool." 

Watch the video above to hear more from Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe

The People v. O.J. Simpson concludes tonight at 10 p.m. on FX. 

PHOTOS: The People v. O.J. Simpson: Where Are the Real-Life Players Now?

