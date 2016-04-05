Any sentence that starts with, "If I could do it with Sarah Paulson" is bound to be a sentence we agree with, and what Sterling K. Brown told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos is no exception.

Dos Santos caught up with Brown at the People v. O.J. Simpson finale screening and floated her idea for a spin-off/DVD extra of Paulson's Marcia Clark and Brown's Christopher Darden finally giving into the sexual tension we all felt between them all season.

"If I could do it with Sarah Paulson, and if my wife was OK, we could get down with the get down," Brown said. "I'm not mad."

While it's not technically canon in real-life (as far as we know), it was hard not to root for the two prosecutors to eventually realize they were madly in love with each other at the end of the Simpson trial. We had to stop ourselves multiple times from yelling "kiss!" at the screen, which is not a reaction Brown expected.

"What I did not anticipate was how our "romance" would resonate with the people," he says. "I took for granted that we are sort of like the male and female figure that are actually like the only people that have an opportunity to really be romantically inclined with one another. So it wasn't something that I anticipated. The way the public has responded...like shipping? I didn't even know what it was until people started doing it. Sure, I'd ship them if I get a chance to do it with Sarah. That would be cool."