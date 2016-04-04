Where were you when the O.J. Simpson verdict was read?

Over 20 years later, most people can still tell you exactly where they were on October 5, 1995, when a jury found O.J. Simpson not guilty in the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Half of the nation cheered, half of the nation cried out in protest--including the stars of FX's hit series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, which is finally depicting the verdict in Tuesday's finale.

Courtney B. Vance, who is earning praise as defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, was actually with one of the stars of Scandal, Tony Goldwyn, when the verdict came in...and they had wildly different reactions.

"Tony and I were in his apartment watching the verdict and it came down and I screamed 'Yes!' and he screamed 'No!'" Vance told E! News. "We looked at each other in horror and started talking about where we both were and why we felt that way."

But does Vance still feel the same way about the outcome of the trial now as he did then? "I kind of blocked it out because I was in such shock that he went through the whole process and I was a big fan of his," he admitted, adding that he actually forgot he was with Goldwyn when the verdict came in. "Tony had to remind me that we were actually together!"