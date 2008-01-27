Backstage Report: They're My Own Pants

  • By
    &

by Joal Ryan | Sun., Jan. 27, 2008 8:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Away From Her: Julie Christie

Lionsgate

7:41 p.m.:  Julie Christie, apparently, didn't get the memo. She won, she accepted her award and she's doing press back here.

7:42 p.m.:  Christie knows how to treat an Actor. "I don't need to carry," she says. "I can put it on the ground."

7:43 p.m.:  Now that her Actor's on the ground, Christie can cross her arms, and say whatever's on her mind. Which I suspect she will.

7:44 p.m.:  "She's quite mad," Christie says devotedly of her Away from Her writer-director Sarah Polley, and I'd say I was right.

7:45 p.m.:  An enterprising reporter asks Christie how she felt about winning. Those of you who guessed that she was sad are quite wrong. In a twist, Christie reports, "I'm very happy to get it."

7:46 p.m.:  Another enterprising reporter asks Christie, "Whose pants are you wearing tonight?" Christie doesn't miss a beat—or an opportunity: "They're my own pants," she replies.

7:49 p.m.:  The tell-it-like-it-is Christie doesn't sound too optimistic about the Oscars going on as we have known them: "We don't even know if it's going to happen," she says.

7:49 p.m.:  One last enterprising reporter asks Christie what she's doing next. Christie says nothing. The reporter says, "So, you're looking for a job?" Christie says, "No, I'm quite happy without one, actually."

7:50 p.m.:  I like Julie Christie.

7:51 p.m.:  Sayeth the SAG Awards flack: "That'll conclude our interviews...And it's raining outside."

7:51 p.m.:  Any more good news?

7:52 p.m.:  Here's a thought: I may have just witnessed the most star-studded awards show of the awards-show season. Sigh.

7:53 p.m.:  Any more good news?

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Backstage Report , 2008 Sag Awards

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle

Here's When Royal Admirers Can Expect Meghan Markle to Return From Maternity Leave

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

All the Fan Theories on What Kim Kardashian Is Naming Baby No. 4

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Gets Candid About Her Mental Health Journey

Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

The Bold Type

The Bold Type Reveals How Jane, Kat, and Sutton Met in Sneak Peek

Viewer's Voice, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian's New Promo Promises "Blood, Sweat & Cheers" for Season 3

Game of Thrones

Try Not to Cry Watching Game of Thrones: The Last Watch Documentary Trailer

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.